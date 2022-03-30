Toledo receives additional $19.4 million for rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo did such a good job of distributing the $14.3 million in rental assistance over the COVID pandemic that the federal government is giving them another $19.4 million.

Officials announced Tuesday they were receiving the additional funding.

The first round of funds was given out to 2,564 households.

