Toledo receives additional $19.4 million for rental assistance
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo did such a good job of distributing the $14.3 million in rental assistance over the COVID pandemic that the federal government is giving them another $19.4 million.
Officials announced Tuesday they were receiving the additional funding.
The first round of funds was given out to 2,564 households.
