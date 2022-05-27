Birthday Club
Fire breaks out at same location police investigated early-morning shooting

East Park Fire
East Park Fire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire Friday morning at the same location police investigated a shooting just hours earlier.

TFRD crews were called out to a fire at a home in the 300 block of E. Park Street Friday morning around 10:00 a.m. Fire officials at the scene tell 13abc no one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Toledo Police were investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital at the same location just hours earlier. TFRD said it was too early to know whether the shooting and the fire are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

