Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours.

Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officials responded to the Baymont hotel in the 2400 block of Oregon Road in Northwood on July 22 for a check safety call.

Officials found a 12-year-old boy tied-up in one of the hotel rooms where the family had been living. The affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed. Police said the boy was bound for approximately 9.5 hours, from about 3:00 a.m. until the time police arrived at 12:30 p.m.

The documents go on to say the step-father was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up. Both Tabetha and Jason Sosnowicz allegedly told officers they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents indicate there were other children in the hotel room, a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

A hotel employee tells 13abc the step-father worked at the Baymont.

The courts set Jason’s bond at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim. The courts set Tabetha’s bond at $25,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim. Both are in the Wood County jail and are due back in court on Thursday.

Wood County Children Services is investigating the incident.

