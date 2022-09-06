Birthday Club
Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years in service, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service.

The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday.

Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first strata coaster.

Cedar Point said it’s team is in the process of creating a new, reimagined ride experience.

The ride came under controversy after a Michigan woman was seriously injured by a piece of metal that broke off and struck her in the head.

