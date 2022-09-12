Birthday Club
Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center address victim rights in free training

The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center is offering virtual victim’s rights training on Thursday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center is offering virtual victim’s rights training on Thursday.

The training will address victims’ rights in every stage of the criminal justice process, including hospital, investigation, prosecution, and post-conviction.

The training will specifically focus on the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment and its impact on the constitutional rights of victims. The Marsy’s Law took effect February 5, 2018 and ensures that crime victims have the right to enforce their rights in the criminal justice process.

The free virtual training will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, visit the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center’s Eventbrite page.

