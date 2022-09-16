Local high school student explores her love of physics at UT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to lot of impressive young people, and Dipakshi Pal is one of them. She has gone above and beyond to explore her love of physics.

Dipakshi is a senior at Sylvania’s Northview High School. When she was a sophomore, she reached out to a professor at The University of Toledo to help her pursue her love of physics.

“What makes me love physics is all its theories come together and have real-life applications everywhere around us. Whether it’s cancer treatment, outer space or stoplights or phones,” said Dipakshi.

She’s been exploring her love of everything physics at the university for the last two years.

“She’s an exceedingly bright student who is self-motivated, hard-working, and has a high intellectual curiosity,” said Dr. Aniruddha Ray, an Assistant Professor at UT.

And Dipakshi been able to work on advanced research.

“I don’t have enough words to say thank you for the opportunity they opened up to me. It means a lot to me, helping me grow as a person and a student,” said Dipakshi.

Dipakshi was also part of the prestigious Summer Science Program at The University of North Carolina this year, where she focused on astrophysics and tracked an asteroid. “We used the observatory there to take pictures of the asteroid and learned about astronomy, physics, and astrophysics,” Dipakshi said.

In addition to research, Dipakshi is involved in many other things like orchestra and tennis. Her mother, Dr. Chayanika Pal said she is amazed by her daughter’s dedication.

“I always want to see her successful, but at the same time, I want to make sure she has good mental health , and she’s not overwhelmed with all this. So I am amazed and proud that she balances it all so well.”

Her mother is a primary care physician and a faculty member at UT.

“Since she started going to the lab at UT, I can see a huge difference in her confidence, knowledge, and experience. I am very proud to say our university is supporting this local high school student to come and explore and learn. And I think this story will motivate other kids in the community.”

The world is waiting to see all the places you’ll go, Dipakshi.

