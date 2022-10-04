Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Police announce participation in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”

“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”

“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.

TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will ride along with and document Toledo Police Gang Task Force detectives, and other TPD officers, as they go about their daily duties in Toledo.

According to TPD, in 2021, officers responded to over 230,000 calls for service ranging from non-criminal citizen contacts to major critical incidents. Viewers will get an up-close look at what TPD faces on a daily basis while protecting and serving the residents of Toledo.

REELZ is currently available on:

  • DIRECTV, channel 238
  • DISH Network, channel 299
  • Verizon FiOS TV, channel 692HD
  • AT&T U-verse, channel 799/1799HD
  • Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Philo, Dish Sling and many more.

To find REELZ in your area, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to...
Toledo woman charged in alleged double stabbing attempt
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half

Latest News

Toledo City council is considering a measure that would use federal funding to relieve some...
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure later this month
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in...
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast