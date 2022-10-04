Toledo Police announce participation in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”

“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.

TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will ride along with and document Toledo Police Gang Task Force detectives, and other TPD officers, as they go about their daily duties in Toledo.

According to TPD, in 2021, officers responded to over 230,000 calls for service ranging from non-criminal citizen contacts to major critical incidents. Viewers will get an up-close look at what TPD faces on a daily basis while protecting and serving the residents of Toledo.

REELZ is currently available on:

DIRECTV, channel 238

DISH Network, channel 299

Verizon FiOS TV, channel 692HD

AT&T U-verse, channel 799/1799HD

Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Philo, Dish Sling and many more.

