Post offices to be closed on Columbus Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio post offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day.

The United States Postal Service says on Oct. 10, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to USPS, customers who require postal services on Monday can use the Self-Service Kiosks that are available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts credit and debit cards only, is capable of handling 80% of the transactions conducted at the retail counter. These transaction include buying stamps, mailing a parcel or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.

To find SSK locations, click here.

