Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16.

There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 the festival will be open at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Nite Lite Farmers Market will have a variety of vendor booths, live music and the annual cornhole tournament.

The tournament will kick-off at 4 p.m. and teams will play for a chance to win a custom championship board, cash prize and bragging rights. Register here.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with events and activities all throughout downtown Sylvania. There will be a parade, a family fun zone, live music and vendor booths.

The family fun zone will have an abundance of kids activities including bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo and a complimentary pumpkin patch. Trick or Treating will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday down Main Street.

The festival parade will begin at 1 p.m. and is presented by Lourdes University and will feature the Northview, Southview, Evergreen High School and Lourdes University’s marching bands. Local dance, twirling and karate groups will also be seen. Bleacher seating has been added along Main Street for prime viewing.

There will be complimentary shuttle services on the campus of ProMedica Flower Hospital and a trolley will bring people downtown on a consistent pick-up and drop-off loop.

For more information please contact the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-882-2135 or visit the website www.sylvaniachamber.org.

