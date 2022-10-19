Man indicted for the murder of a 3-year-old boy pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man indicted for the murder of a 3-year-old boy from Toledo pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Michael Kitto pleaded not guilty in a Lucas County court on Oct. 19.

According to court records, a judge set Kitto’s aggregate bond at $1,255,000 at no 10%.

Sylvania Township Police say Kitto called 911 on Oct. 6 while babysitting 3-year-old Declan Hill and said that the toddler ran into a wall head first and was unconscious. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office reported that Hill died the next day at an area hospital.

After performing an autopsy, the coroner said Hill died from blunt force head and neck trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

Kitto was arrested in Michigan and was later extradited back to Ohio to face the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children. This also wasn’t Kitto’s first run-in with police as he was previously sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for armed robbery in 2014.

Court records say Kitto’s trial date has been set for Dec. 13, 2022 at 9 a.m.

