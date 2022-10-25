Candidates Night to be held in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Community Coalition and the Black & Brown Unity Coalition are holding a Candidates Night on Wednesday.

According to organizers, the event will take place on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warren AME Church located at 915 Collingwood Blvd.

Organizers say there will be refreshments provided.

13abc reached out to the organizers to find out which candidates will be in attendance and are waiting to hear back.

