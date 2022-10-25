Mercy Health St. Charles ending labor and delivery services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is closing its maternity services at St. Charles Hospital to instead offer expanded services at St. Vincent Medical Center, a company spokesperson confirmed to 13abc.

According to a Mercy Health spokesperson, the OB teams at both St. Charles and St. Vincent will offer labor and delivery services at St. Vincent Medical Center, with the company’s target transition date set for Dec. 18. The company said the move will elevate maternal care from the current basic care, designated as level I at St. Charles, to a regional perinatal health care center, designated as level IV at St. Vincent.

“Mercy Health continually evaluates our services to ensure that we are meeting the growing needs of our patients and our community by providing the highest quality and most compassionate care,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that Mercy Health is committed to mothers in our community and is expanding access to health care with the addition of new OB providers.

“As we transition, we remain guided by our Mission – to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.