Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mercy Health St. Charles ending labor and delivery services

Mercy Health is closing its maternity services at St. Charles to instead offer expanded...
Mercy Health is closing its maternity services at St. Charles to instead offer expanded services at St. Vincent Medical Center, a company spokesperson confirmed to 13abc.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is closing its maternity services at St. Charles Hospital to instead offer expanded services at St. Vincent Medical Center, a company spokesperson confirmed to 13abc.

According to a Mercy Health spokesperson, the OB teams at both St. Charles and St. Vincent will offer labor and delivery services at St. Vincent Medical Center, with the company’s target transition date set for Dec. 18. The company said the move will elevate maternal care from the current basic care, designated as level I at St. Charles, to a regional perinatal health care center, designated as level IV at St. Vincent.

“Mercy Health continually evaluates our services to ensure that we are meeting the growing needs of our patients and our community by providing the highest quality and most compassionate care,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that Mercy Health is committed to mothers in our community and is expanding access to health care with the addition of new OB providers.

“As we transition, we remain guided by our Mission – to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.
SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library
Ethan fires a pumpkin cannon.
Ethan fires a pumpkin cannon
House of Him
Local Love - House of Him
The Toledo Community Coalition and the Black & Brown Unity Coalition are holding a Candidates...
Candidates Night to be held in Toledo