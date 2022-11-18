Meijer offering free home delivery to SNAP customers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Meijer is offering free home delivery to SNAP customers through the end of the year.

Meijer says the free home delivery will be available for customers who place their orders through meijer.com. The delivery fee will be waived at checkout when SNAP benefits are used as a form of payment. Free home delivery is taking place now through Dec 31.

According to Meijer, this is the latest way the retailer has helped its SNAP customers gain easier access to food. In October, Meijer began offering special discounts on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce. Currently, Meijer is offering 10% off in-store fresh fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP customer through Dec. 31.

Meijer says the fresh produce discount is available in-store at all Meijer locations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin

To use SNAP beneifts online, visit meijer.com/ebt-snap on a desktop or mobile phone, then create an account or sign in to add an EBT card as a payment method.

