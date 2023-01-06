Birthday Club
Monroe Doctor acquitted of multiple distribution charges

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A former Monroe Doctor on Wednesday was acquitted of multiple charges including illegal distribution of prescription drugs and health care fraud.

According to court documents, Dr. Lesly Pompy was found not guilty on 38 charges including multiple counts of unlawful distribution of the controlled substance and health care fraud.

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office in 2018, Dr. Pompy was accused of unlawfully “distributing more than 4,221,892 dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances and over 6,196,642 total dosages units of all controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice”.

In addition, Dr. Pompy was indicted on health care fraud, as he was accused of submitting “claims to Medicare, Medicaid , and Blue Cross Blue Shield totaling approximately $16.856,683″.

