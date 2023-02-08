Dine in the 419: Jed’s Bancroft

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve been in T-town within the past 25 years, you know Jed’s.

The hometown favorite has a handful of locations, including Jed’s Bancroft on Holland-Sylvania. It opened in February of 2020. They’re serving up those classic chicken chunks known as “fireballs.”

“I actually married into it. My wife had another Jed’s location not far from here, a couple miles down the road,” explained Jeremy Hartle, Co-Owner of Jed’s Bancroft.

Today, we sampled the Mac n Cheese Pulled Pork Fireballs and the Freak Balls, which are topped with coleslaw, seasoned fries, and cheese. They also have a potato casserole that has all the flavors of home.

Check out Jed’s Bancroft online here: https://jedsbancroft.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.