Tiffin community rallies behind young father with stage four cancer

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin community is supporting 36-year-old Ron Hall and his young family after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer back in January.

“I just, yeah, I never would have guessed in a thousand years something like this could happen,” said Ron Hall.

“This started the last week of December with just lower back pain,” said Ron’s wife Alease. “That’s all it was and we never imagined it would have been something like this.”

Alease says their two young kids keep Ron going. “This is why I need to get better. I wanna see my daughter walk down the aisle, I want to be able to be there for her, I want to see her graduate high school, I want to see my son work in the fields and the tractors, you know stuff like that.”

Adding the support of the Tiffin community keeps him going as well.

“In this town, nobody fights alone,” said the Owner of Big Mike’s, Dan Perry. He opened up his restaurant on an off day to raise money for the Hall family.

“I like to use our platform here to be able to do benefits like that and show that Tiffin is kind of behind them,” Perry said.

Perry says 100 percent of the profits made from food orders and raffle tickets Sunday will go directly to the Hall’s and Ron’s treatments.

“I consider myself incredibly lucky,” said Ron.

All in hopes the fight can continue.

“I can’t say thank you enough for our family and for our kids,” said Alease.

If you would like to help the Hall Family, click here for their GoFundMe.

