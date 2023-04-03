Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Tiffin community rallies behind young father with stage four cancer

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin community is supporting 36-year-old Ron Hall and his young family after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer back in January.

“I just, yeah, I never would have guessed in a thousand years something like this could happen,” said Ron Hall.

“This started the last week of December with just lower back pain,” said Ron’s wife Alease. “That’s all it was and we never imagined it would have been something like this.”

Alease says their two young kids keep Ron going. “This is why I need to get better. I wanna see my daughter walk down the aisle, I want to be able to be there for her, I want to see her graduate high school, I want to see my son work in the fields and the tractors, you know stuff like that.”

Adding the support of the Tiffin community keeps him going as well.

“In this town, nobody fights alone,” said the Owner of Big Mike’s, Dan Perry. He opened up his restaurant on an off day to raise money for the Hall family.

“I like to use our platform here to be able to do benefits like that and show that Tiffin is kind of behind them,” Perry said.

Perry says 100 percent of the profits made from food orders and raffle tickets Sunday will go directly to the Hall’s and Ron’s treatments.

“I consider myself incredibly lucky,” said Ron.

All in hopes the fight can continue.

“I can’t say thank you enough for our family and for our kids,” said Alease.

If you would like to help the Hall Family, click here for their GoFundMe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
New Ohio distracted driving laws go into effect Tuesday
Ohio 2023 primary election deadlines
New ID rules, deadlines kick in as Ohio early voting begins
A fire on the 600 block of Walbridge displaces two families on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Toledo duplex fire displaces two families