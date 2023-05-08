Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A teacher at Bryan City Schools has resigned, according to administrators, after law enforcement officials from Georgia notified the school he was facing criminal charges.
In a letter sent to parents by superintendent Mark Rairigh, the school said they were told on May 1 that Brandon Gordon was charged for soliciting minors.
According to the letter, Gordon was removed from the school and resigned his position. It said nationwide warrants were issued for his arrest.
It is believed the inappropriate electronic telecommunications were not with local minors in this specific case, though an investigation is ongoing.
Plans are in place for upcoming concerts, and regular daily classes remain scheduled as normal. We thank the many individuals who have stepped up to make this possible.
