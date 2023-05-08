Birthday Club
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online

Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A teacher at Bryan City Schools has resigned, according to administrators, after law enforcement officials from Georgia notified the school he was facing criminal charges.

In a letter sent to parents by superintendent Mark Rairigh, the school said they were told on May 1 that Brandon Gordon was charged for soliciting minors.

According to the letter, Gordon was removed from the school and resigned his position. It said nationwide warrants were issued for his arrest.

It is believed the inappropriate electronic telecommunications were not with local minors in this specific case, though an investigation is ongoing.

Plans are in place for upcoming concerts, and regular daily classes remain scheduled as normal. We thank the many individuals who have stepped up to make this possible.

Incase you missed our conversation with Bryan City Schools Orchestra Director Brandon Gordon about their upcoming Rock The Park event on May 21st from 10am-Dusk for the Williams County Humane Society here it is for you to listen to again. Look for the flyers that we have posted on our page for all of the information and what items you can bring to benefit the Williams County Humane Society.

Posted by Q 96.5 FM on Monday, May 2, 2022

