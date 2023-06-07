Dine in the 419: The Keys

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a little taste of Florida in Ohio and you can find it on South Bass Island at The Keys.

“2012 is when we started. It’s been an amazing ride and we are so happy to bring a little bit of Key West to our sister island here at Put-In-Bay,” said co-owner Eric Booker. “We’ve got conch fritters. We’ve got Cuban Sandwiches. So, we’ve got a good variety of food.”

Today, Chef Josh Harris shows us how he expertly prepares boiled shrimp, calamari and a hot chicken sandwich. We wash it all down with some of the signature frozen drinks, including The Bushwacker. Watch how it all comes together to form a paradise on an island getaway in this week’s Dine in the 419!

To check out the full menu of The Keys, click here: http://thekeyspib.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.