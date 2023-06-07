Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Dine in the 419: The Keys

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a little taste of Florida in Ohio and you can find it on South Bass Island at The Keys.

“2012 is when we started. It’s been an amazing ride and we are so happy to bring a little bit of Key West to our sister island here at Put-In-Bay,” said co-owner Eric Booker. “We’ve got conch fritters. We’ve got Cuban Sandwiches. So, we’ve got a good variety of food.”

Today, Chef Josh Harris shows us how he expertly prepares boiled shrimp, calamari and a hot chicken sandwich. We wash it all down with some of the signature frozen drinks, including The Bushwacker. Watch how it all comes together to form a paradise on an island getaway in this week’s Dine in the 419!

To check out the full menu of The Keys, click here: http://thekeyspib.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

Dine in the 419: The Keys
It’s that time of year. Time for ice cream, pizza, and boozy shakes.
Dine in the 419: Sundaze
It’s that time of year. Time for ice cream, pizza, and boozy shakes.
Dine in the 419: Sundaze
Today, we’re in Tiffin where Madison Street Tavern is now MST Pub. They have branded buns, a...
Dine in the 419: MST Pub