Monroe Co. Sheriff searching for suspect in armed robbery

Vanlandingham is wanted for allegedly robbing Dunham's Sports Thursday.
Vanlandingham is wanted for allegedly robbing Dunham's Sports Thursday.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities have identified Ray Edward Vanlandingham, 55, as a suspect in the alleged armed robbery.

According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred at Dunham’s Sports Thursday.

If anyone sees Vanlandingham, they are urged to contact law enforcement and not approach him. According to authorities, he has a history of violent crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Vanlandingham’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at 1-800-speakup or submitted at https://www.1800speakup.org/.

