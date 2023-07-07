Birthday Club
VetFest to be held at Michigan International Speedway in September

Vetfest 2022
Vetfest 2022(WILX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LENAWEE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Department of Veterans Affairs and Jackson County VetFest announced the location and time for VetFest.

This year’s VetFest will be held at the Michigan International Speedway on Sept. 23 from noon until 4 p.m. The event will be presented by the Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team.

The event is free for all veterans and their families.

“This is going to be an amazing event,” said Tammy Sheldon, Veterans Service Officer/Director for Lenawee County. “Not only will there be many veteran service providers and agencies present, but there will be a car show, food trucks, live bands, a bounce house, face painting, and prizes. We hope all our veterans and their family members will be able to make it.”

Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team is still accepting applications to exhibit or sponsor the event. Anyone interested should email vetfestmis@gmail.com or call the Lenawee County Department of Veterans Affairs office at 517-264-5335.

