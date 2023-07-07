Birthday Club
Wauseon accessible playground closes due to recent vandalism

Due to recent vandalism of the park, officials have decided to close it until it can be...
Due to recent vandalism of the park, officials have decided to close it until it can be prevented.(Sara's Garden)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to recent vandalism, the Wauseon accessible playground has been temporarily closed to the public.

Sara’s Garden, a non-profit organization posted to Facebook that the park will be closed until officials can determine a way to prevent the vandalism from happening.

According to the Facebook post, unsupervised children had ripped a gate off the fence, torn up playground surfaces and rode motorbikes on the playground surface. The children also pulled belts off handicap swings making them unusable for summer camp students.

Park officials and police are working to identify the suspects with pictures provided by security cameras in the area. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

