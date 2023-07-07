Wauseon accessible playground closes due to recent vandalism

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to recent vandalism, the Wauseon accessible playground has been temporarily closed to the public.

Sara’s Garden, a non-profit organization posted to Facebook that the park will be closed until officials can determine a way to prevent the vandalism from happening.

According to the Facebook post, unsupervised children had ripped a gate off the fence, torn up playground surfaces and rode motorbikes on the playground surface. The children also pulled belts off handicap swings making them unusable for summer camp students.

Park officials and police are working to identify the suspects with pictures provided by security cameras in the area. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.