74-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash Friday in Huron

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 74-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Huron Township.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Virginia Doyle, 74, was killed when a vehicle hit hers from behind causing her to hit another vehicle.

The drivers of the other two vehicles in the crash did not suffer any injuries and were able to drive away from the scene.

the crash occurred on State Route 2 in Huron Township around 12:04 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department, Huron Township Fire and EMS, Erie County ODOT, Maags Towing and Luckey Towing all assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with the crash.

