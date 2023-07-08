Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

74-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash Friday in Huron

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Virginia Doyle, 74, was killed...
According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Virginia Doyle, 74, was killed when a vehicle hit her from behind causing her to hit another vehicle.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 74-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Huron Township.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Virginia Doyle, 74, was killed when a vehicle hit hers from behind causing her to hit another vehicle.

The drivers of the other two vehicles in the crash did not suffer any injuries and were able to drive away from the scene.

the crash occurred on State Route 2 in Huron Township around 12:04 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department, Huron Township Fire and EMS, Erie County ODOT, Maags Towing and Luckey Towing all assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings

Latest News

Lunch on the lawn and a historic musical breakthrough. Here's your Friday Bright Side.
Bright Side: July 7, 2023
The city is planning to spend $19 million of its ARPA dollars on the project, but that may not...
New Wayman Palmer YMCA could be facing funding issues
The owner of Bambino's Pizza and Subs says a male suspect robbed his store twice this week at...
Toledo Police investigating several recent robberies
The Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler is famous around the world for its off-road capabilities.
Taking the road less traveled in this week’s Hittin’ the Town