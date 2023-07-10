Lucas Co. woman pleads guilty to fourth-degree arson

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County woman was found guilty of fourth-degree arson and will be sentenced at the end of July.

Court documents show Heidi Benrholtz, who was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury in January on two aggravated arson charges, one fourth-degree arson charge and a fourth-degree insurance fraud charge was found guilty.

Bernholtz withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea to the offense of fourth-degree arson Monday in court. The court accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for July 27 at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, Bernholtz was accused of starting a fire on July 2, 2022. She was accused of starting the fire with the purpose of defrauding an insurance policy.

Court records show Bernholtz will have to register as an arson offender as a result of the guilty plea.

