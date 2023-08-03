Birthday Club
Rolf Park Pool closed for remainder of season

The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.
The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.(The City of Maumee)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee has announced that the Rolf Park Pool will be closed for the remainder of the season.

The City says due to mechanical problems that can’t be fixed before the scheduled closing date, the pool will be closed effective immediately.

The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.

