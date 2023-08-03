Rolf Park Pool closed for remainder of season

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee has announced that the Rolf Park Pool will be closed for the remainder of the season.

The City says due to mechanical problems that can’t be fixed before the scheduled closing date, the pool will be closed effective immediately.

The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.

