Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mother is speaking out about what she calls a case of stranger danger.

The mother said she was cornered by a stranger in a store.

“Being aware, when you feel comfortable is so important,” Whitney McCabe said.

Whitney McCabe said she was inside the Walmart on Glendale Avenue with her daughter and two little girls when she said a strange man started following them.

“He didn’t follow us from the parking lot. He was already in there because I was aware of my surroundings outside,” McCabe said.

The mother says she never let down her guard and kept a close eye on the stranger as she shopped.

“We got towards the back of the store before I had ran into him 10 times. Then he kind of cornered us in the back of the store with no emotion, no speaking, no smiling not breaking eye contact. It was just very scary,” McCabe said.

She said there was another shopper in the area so she started talking to that person. McCabe says she was eventually able to tell a Walmart employee what was happening.

“They got all their employees. They kicked them out of the store. They made sure we were really safe and getting our groceries and walked us out to our vehicle,” McCabe said.

Police were called to take a report.

Lt Paul Davis says anytime you feel something suspicious is going on tell someone.

“We do have some major interstates that intersect through Toledo. So occasionally we do have sex trafficking that does occur through this area. Just be vigilant of your surroundings where your children are at. An always, if you see something say something,” TPD Lt Paul Davis said.

13 Action News is awaiting a response from Walmart on the incident.

