Woman hurt in Toledo domestic violence shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by the same person who’s accused of hitting her with a gun less than two weeks earlier.

That suspect was allowed to walk out of jail earlier this month. It’s another domestic violence incident. Advocates for those victims say leaving a situation like this can be the most dangerous time.

A shooting like the one we saw Friday night near the corner of Lagrange and Erie is a worst-case scenario for domestic violence. A 24-year-old woman was shot, and witnesses told police the woman turned away as to run away from David Ervin-Temple, 25. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and allegedly shot her.

Less than two weeks earlier, Ervin-Temple was accused of striking the same woman with a pistol according to a Toledo Police report.

“The average victim will leave 6-8 times before getting out for good,” Christine Jenkins, PhD, CEO of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center said.

Her team advocates for domestic violence victims and helps them with a safety plan.

”We never tell a victim to leave a domestic violence situation. They know their life better than us. We have not walked in their shoes. We don’t know the best way to keep them safe. They do,” said Dr. Jenkins.

The victim told police the first incident happened near Bush and North Ontario streets on Oct. 1. She told police in a report that he tried to burglarize her home. She then told them she was struck in the forehead with a pistol. Officers reported seeing a swollen right temple.

After his arrest, he went to court and Judge Joshua Lanzinger issued him a recognizance bond. Meaning he didn’t have to post any money to get out. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A protection order was discussed but the victim didn’t show up to court.

Why these two stayed in contact is unknown but advocates like Dr. Jenkins say domestic violence is a confusing time for a victim.

“There’s a lot of just really making domestic violence make sense in their world because it’s incredibly hard to leave. There’s a thousand reasons why a victim would stay,” Dr. Jenkins said.

Ervin-Temple is now behind bars and probably will be there for a while. Monday Judge Amy Berling set bond at $750,000 on this felonious assault charge. If he posts that, he’ll be placed on electronic monitoring.

