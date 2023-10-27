Toledo cuts off water to customers who don’t update water meters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people in the City of Toledo have had their water cut off for not updating their water meters, and thousands more are in danger of being next.

“I feel like I’m on the playground being bullied,” Precious Hamilton, who had her water cut off for two to three hours on Thursday. “Like you’re going to listen to me because I’m going to cut your water off. My water bill was paid.”

It’s all part of the city’s multi-million dollar plan to update the city’s water meters. A city representative says the goal is to get more accurate usage readings, so they can more accurately charge people.

“The last thing we want to do is shut our customers water off,” Ed Moore, Toledo’s director of public utilities said. “Just schedule the appointment. As long as you schedule the appointment, you’re not going to get shut off.”

Four hundred thirteen customers, like Hamilton, have had their water cut off. More than 1,800 have received last chance door hangers, and more than 14,000 residents are currently eligible to have their water shut off.

For Hamilton, part of the reason her water was shut off comes down to confusion.

“When they sent the first notice, I didn’t know that I was supposed to because I don’t own this property,” Hamilton said. “My whole thing is who’s supposed to call, me or the owner?”

According to the City of Toledo, meter crews simply need access to the home. Either the landlord or tenant can let them in, as long as they are more than 18 years old.

Moore estimates the city makes contact with residents seven times before shutting the water off.

“When ya’ll come out and cut people’s water off, you don’t know what’s going on on the other side of that door,” Hamilton said. “Water is essential.”

Once you receive an letter, call or postcard notifying you to update your water meter, you can schedule an appointment online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.