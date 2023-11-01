You could qualify for $175 to help heat your home this winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow sticking to the trees, covering the cars, and coating the ground could be a wake-up call.

“Oh, my goodness. Wasn’t it something else last night? It woke us up. It reminded us where we live,” said Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar, Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services at Pathway.

Rodriguez-Salazar said the snow may also serve as a reminder: If your budget is stretched to the limit, help is available to keep your home heated through the Winter.

“I know this is just the beginning, but I do want to urge clients or households who need our assistance to please, don’t wait until you’re really deep that you cannot, you know, that you feel overwhelmed. Reach out to us. I mean, we’re here to help you. Don’t wait,” added Rodriguez-Salazar.

Pathway distributes federal funding that comes through the state down to families who need it in Lucas County. Nov. 1st is the start of Pathway’s Winter Crisis Program, which runs though March 31st.

If your household income is at or below 175% of the federal poverty level, roughly $52,000 per year for a family of four, you may qualify for up to $175 to help cover your heating bills. That money can be split between gas and electric, or applied to bulk fuel such as propane.

“This program also assists to homeowners if they have a problem with their heating unit, we are able to help with repairs. So, for those homeowners who are struggling with their furnace and the think it’s giving them a little bit of problems, please come in,” said Rodriguez-Salazar.

Last Winter, Pathway helped out 3,148 families in Lucas County. This Winter, you can get help by contacting the organization to make an appointment. To find out more, click here.

