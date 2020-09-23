“I was quick like Flash”, 7-year-old Monroe boy saves mom

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - In 2020 we are often overwhelmed with superheros all around us. Every year there seems to be another “Avengers” movie, or a new A-list actor daunting the cape and cowl of Batman. Away from the fiction in Monroe Michigan you can find a real-life hero, whos power is saving his mom.

“I ended up going to the hospital by ambulance with several very serious bites," said Jennifer Muslin. "Thankfully I got help right away because my 7 year old knew what to do.”

Jennifer and Wyatt play with their current foster dog. (Jack Bassett)

Jennifer Muslin is a mother to her 7-year old son Wyatt, as well as to foster dogs. Muslin explains she is an avid dog lover, doing whatever she can to take care of neglected animals. This summer Muslin explains a mutt under her care became aggravated, showing signs of aggression before ultimately attacking her.

“As soon as I saw her coming I knew it was going to be bad, and my only thought was getting away, and not turning my back on her, so I started walking backward," said Muslin. "And that’s where she bit my leg and both my hands, and my arm.”

Muslin was stuck in her home’s basement not able to move. Dripping in blood, scared, and not able to get away, Jennifer recalls crying out for help.

“I remember my mom yelling up and I thought it was either diabetes acting up or the dog trying to attack my mom," said second-grader Wyatt Muslin.

Jennifer, a severe type 1 diabetic explains she taught her son what to do if she was ever unresponsive or in need of help.

7-year-old Wyatt wasted no time answering his mom’s cries for help, rushing to action. Wyatt explains he was playing on his tablet at the time he heard his mom’s voice. Wyatt remembers slamming the screen to the ground, sprinting to his neighbor’s house, and getting them to call 911.

“I was quick like Flash," said Wyatt.

Within minutes of Wyatt’s actions, paramedics from the Monroe Community Ambulance Service rushed his mom away to a nearby hospital. Jennifer explains once she was reunited with her son it was a special moment she won’t forget.

“I just told him you did the right thing, you helped mommy, and you saved the day, and we’re so proud of you and I’m so glad we have this plan and this is why we do it," said Jennifer.

Jennifer proudly calls her son, her hero. But Wyatt’s mom is not the only one to honor Wyatt’s for his heroics. Monroe Comunity Ambulance Service was so impressed by Wyatt’s quick thinking, that the first responders on the scene the day of his mother’s accident honored him with a life-saving award! An honor that reinforces Wyatt’s hero status.

“It was really cool for him, I think it was validating because it was someone other than mom and dad saying you did right, you did a great job, it was the professionals who were really proud," said Jennifer.

The Muslin family stands proudly together as one in their front yard. (Jack Bassett)

Wyatt explains that his school friends have been quite impressed with his new lifesaver title, but nothing tops the feeling of saving his superhero!

“I love my mom even more than the last number on earth," said Wyatt.

