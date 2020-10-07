Advertisement

Under One Roof Food Pantry benefits from Meijer fundraiser

Simply Give program through Maumee store gives customers a chance to help food pantry
Under One Roof Food Pantry
Under One Roof Food Pantry(Steve Slivka)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Jane Music and her husband Dennis are two volunteers with the Under One Roof Food pantry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

“We see our role as redistributing the resources that this community has to offer,” Jane Music said. “There are a lot of people who have more than enough to get them through this crisis.”

Ten dollars through the checkout line at the Maumee Meijer can also help the Under One Roof Food pantry budget. Thanks to Meijer and its Simply Give program, shoppers at the Maumee store can buy a $10 Simply Give gift card when they are at the cash register. That $10 goes directly to Under One Roof’s operation.

“We have new families calling all the time that we add to our rosters because their circumstances have changed,” Music said. “Of course we have families who have been with us for quite awhile because their circumstances haven’t changed. They are in need and continue to be in need.”

Organizers say that need will run through the holidays at Under One Roof.

The food pantry is a joint operation between several Maumee churches but clients are not limited to just Maumee. One client comes all the way from Henry County - to this space about the size of a two-car garage.

Under One Roof needs more than just canned goods right now. It is looking for personal hygiene products as well.

“The hygiene items really are expensive for them to buy,” Music said. “A lot of times the type of assistance they get doesn’t allow for them to purchase those kind of products so we feel it is important to offer those products also.”

The fundraiser with the Maumee Meijer runs through October 24. If you would like to help or need assistance, you may reach the Under One Roof Food Pantry at 419-794-0111.

