Man accused of Syvania Twp. shooting arraigned

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a man last week made his first court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Zechariah Gauer is accused of shooting a person in the 3600 block of McCord in Sylvania Township on November 27. The victim, who was identified as Christopher M. Fuelling was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Gauer’s preliminary hearing will be Dec. 7.

