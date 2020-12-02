Advertisement

Man accused of Syvania Twp. shooting arraigned

gavel
gavel(ky3)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a man last week made his first court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Zechariah Gauer is accused of shooting a person in the 3600 block of McCord in Sylvania Township on November 27. The victim, who was identified as Christopher M. Fuelling was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Gauer’s preliminary hearing will be Dec. 7.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

Latest News

USPS (WBKO)
USPS announces Sunday hours at three area locations
Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Depleted funds leads to end of ERAF new applications
Small Business Saturday during COVID
Small Business Saturday during COVID
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Police investigating shooting in East Toledo