Advertisement

Timeless recipes shared from 1990 13abc cookbook as good today as back then

By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some recipes are so special, they only come out around the holidays.

Thirty years ago, 13abc used to publish favorite recipes of staff members as well as notable Toledoans and national celebrities in a cookbook. It was an annual fundraiser that benefitted the Lucas County Special Olympics.

Former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler shared a recipe for Caramel Layer Chocolate Squares that sounds super easy and even more delicious, even for Buckeyes fans.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.
Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.(WTVG)

Toledo restaurant icon Gus Mancy shared a recipe for Chicken Marsala and says it’s a “heart-healthy dish” with less than 350 calories ... important when you’re making that second trip for Christmas cookies and fudge.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.
Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.(WTVG)

Mancy wasn’t the only one concerned with health back in 1990, either. Mary Tyler Moore shared a recipe for Almond Meringue Cookies for diabetics.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.
Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.(WTVG)

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur shared a recipe for Polish Yeast Coffee Cake that sounds equally delicious for breakfast, dessert, or a late-night snack.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.
Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.(WTVG)

And then there’s former University of Toledo football coach Nick Saban -- you might also know him as the current Alabama coach -- sharing his favorite baked beans recipe.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.
Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook.(WTVG)

Even 30 years later, these recipes are as good today as they were back in 1990.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
A Toledo firefighter is preparing to retire and was honored with a special reunion during his...
Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion

Latest News

STARS, Unity UMC give back to the community.
STARS, Unity UMC give back to community
A deer stranded on an icy reservoir was saved thanks to two quick thinking men in Cranmoor.
Daring deer rescue: A hands-on solution saves deer stranded on icy reservoir
Seasoned Greetings 1990 cookbook
Seasoned Greetings 1990 Celebrity Cookbook
1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook