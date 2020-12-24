Timeless recipes shared from 1990 13abc cookbook as good today as back then

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some recipes are so special, they only come out around the holidays.

Thirty years ago, 13abc used to publish favorite recipes of staff members as well as notable Toledoans and national celebrities in a cookbook. It was an annual fundraiser that benefitted the Lucas County Special Olympics.

Former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler shared a recipe for Caramel Layer Chocolate Squares that sounds super easy and even more delicious, even for Buckeyes fans.

Recipes from the 1990 Seasoned Greetings cookbook. (WTVG)

Toledo restaurant icon Gus Mancy shared a recipe for Chicken Marsala and says it’s a “heart-healthy dish” with less than 350 calories ... important when you’re making that second trip for Christmas cookies and fudge.

Mancy wasn’t the only one concerned with health back in 1990, either. Mary Tyler Moore shared a recipe for Almond Meringue Cookies for diabetics.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur shared a recipe for Polish Yeast Coffee Cake that sounds equally delicious for breakfast, dessert, or a late-night snack.

And then there’s former University of Toledo football coach Nick Saban -- you might also know him as the current Alabama coach -- sharing his favorite baked beans recipe.

Even 30 years later, these recipes are as good today as they were back in 1990.

