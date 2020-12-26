UT student’s hot cocoa bomb business booms amid holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hot Chocolate: It’s warm, it’s delicious -- and for Safa Ibrahim, it’s her ticket to become a health care educator and a way to make her family proud along the way.

“I guess it’s a new way to kind of build memories with your family,” said Ibrahim.

Hot cocoa bombs are this year’s latest trend. The chocolate shell is filled with marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. The candy ball melts and explodes once dropped in steaming milk. Brew Coffee Bar in Toledo proudly stocks locally-made bombs.

Hot cocoa bombs are flying off the shelves this holiday season. (Jack Bassett)

“We’ve been selling them since November 14,” said Brew owner Jennifer Erd. “That was the first day we had them in the shop, and it’s been pretty hard to keep them in the shop since then.”

The holiday hit comes from the “Dessert Doctor,” University of Toledo medical student Ibrahim. Since November, Ibrahim has been overwhelmed with orders.

“Honestly, I don’t like telling people no, but it’s reached capacity now,” said Ibrahim. “It’s taking up a lot of my time.”

Safa turned to baking after her father died in 2019. Safa explains that she uses the hands-on activity as therapy to mourn his passing.

“He always pushed us to be the best we can be,” said Ibrahim. “So I’m kind of taking this and going all the way with it because that’s what he would want me to do. What’s next Safa! What’s next Safa!”

Safa Ibrahim says her love for baking comes from her time spent with her late father Hajj Ali Mohamed Daoud Ibrahim. (Jack Bassett)

Her goal now is to sell thousands more hot cocoa creations and finalize her doctorate in health education. But Safa’s main mission is to bring families together this holiday season and beyond.

“Like while they are doing the hot chocolate bombs for example, whether it’s a hot chocolate bomb or not, just take in that moment, spend time with your family, build those memories, and remember them, because after your loved ones are gone all that is left is the memories,” said Ibrahim.

You can support the “Dessert Doctor” and try a hot cocoa bomb for yourself all winter long by visiting Brew Coffee Bar in Toledo or The Flying Joe in Perrysburg.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.