Advertisement

UT student’s hot cocoa bomb business booms amid holiday season

A University of Toledo student is selling hot chocolate under the business name “The Dessert Doctor” as a way to pay for medical school.
A University of Toledo student is selling hot chocolate under the business name “The Dessert...
A University of Toledo student is selling hot chocolate under the business name “The Dessert Doctor” as a way to pay for medical school.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hot Chocolate: It’s warm, it’s delicious -- and for Safa Ibrahim, it’s her ticket to become a health care educator and a way to make her family proud along the way.

“I guess it’s a new way to kind of build memories with your family,” said Ibrahim.

Hot cocoa bombs are this year’s latest trend. The chocolate shell is filled with marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. The candy ball melts and explodes once dropped in steaming milk. Brew Coffee Bar in Toledo proudly stocks locally-made bombs.

Hot cocoa bombs are flying off the shelves this holiday season.
Hot cocoa bombs are flying off the shelves this holiday season.(Jack Bassett)

“We’ve been selling them since November 14,” said Brew owner Jennifer Erd. “That was the first day we had them in the shop, and it’s been pretty hard to keep them in the shop since then.”

The holiday hit comes from the “Dessert Doctor,” University of Toledo medical student Ibrahim. Since November, Ibrahim has been overwhelmed with orders.

“Honestly, I don’t like telling people no, but it’s reached capacity now,” said Ibrahim. “It’s taking up a lot of my time.”

Safa turned to baking after her father died in 2019. Safa explains that she uses the hands-on activity as therapy to mourn his passing.

“He always pushed us to be the best we can be,” said Ibrahim. “So I’m kind of taking this and going all the way with it because that’s what he would want me to do. What’s next Safa! What’s next Safa!”

Safa Ibrahim says her love for baking comes from her time spent with her late father Hajj Ali...
Safa Ibrahim says her love for baking comes from her time spent with her late father Hajj Ali Mohamed Daoud Ibrahim.(Jack Bassett)

Her goal now is to sell thousands more hot cocoa creations and finalize her doctorate in health education. But Safa’s main mission is to bring families together this holiday season and beyond.

“Like while they are doing the hot chocolate bombs for example, whether it’s a hot chocolate bomb or not, just take in that moment, spend time with your family, build those memories, and remember them, because after your loved ones are gone all that is left is the memories,” said Ibrahim.

You can support the “Dessert Doctor” and try a hot cocoa bomb for yourself all winter long by visiting Brew Coffee Bar in Toledo or The Flying Joe in Perrysburg.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of six passed away just two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
Christmas parade honors nurse who died from COVID-19
Family members are hoping images of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder will provide answers in a search...
New investigation aims to shed light on missing person case 75 years later
Lemonte Bronner was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Police officer injured while arresting Toledo man accused of domestic violence
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
TPD investigating after woman shot in car on Dorr

Latest News

McLaren St. Luke's made sure its employees had a traditional Christmas dinner.
McLaren St. Luke’s treats workers to traditional Christmas meals
A Perrysburg man used 3,000 Christmas lights to decorate his 20-year-old RV. He drives around,...
Perrysburg family takes Christmas on the road
Light up the holidays!: Northwood
Light up the holidays!: Northwood
A vacant house caught on fire just before noon on Christmas day.
Vacant house in West Toledo burns on Christmas Day