Restaurants prepare for St. Paddy’s Day

By Kayla Molander
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and restaurants are open again after being closed this time last year.

For Irish restaurants and pubs, like Paddy Jack’s on Central in Toledo, St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest week of the year.

This year, restaurants are allowed to be open for in-person dining, unlike last year, but it still won’t be the same as years past.

Paddy Jack’s usually has Irish dancers and live music waiting for the buses full of patrons taking part in the pub crawl.

The limits on this year’s festivities come after a year that has been especially tough on restaurants.

“It’s been a challenge, We’re thankful we have a business to operate. We’re here 70 hours a week, 7 days a week, but it’s survival mode. We’re just trying to get through it. There are limits on capacity, we built barricades, and we’ll do what we have to do to get through it. Hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel, whatever that is,” says Anthony Varwig, who owns Paddy Jack’s with his wife, Brooke.

Paddy Jack’s will be offering a jigg’s dinner on St Paddy’s Day and into the weekend. It’s a traditional Irish meal centered around corned beef that takes about 15 hours to prepare.

