Semi trailer containing $300K worth of televisions stolen

WHITEFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - A trailer loaded with TVs is missing from a truck stop five miles north of the Ohio/Michigan state line. It was parked in the Pilot Travel Center where U.S. 23 meets U.S. 223.

Michigan State Police say the driver left it there Thursday, Sept. 16, at about 4:00 AM. The next day, Friday, Sept. 17, at about 6:10 PM, troopers say someone noticed the trailer was no longer there.

The televisions inside the trailer were valued at approximately $300,000.

Across the street, the owner of Northern Truck N Trailer repair shop says someone stole three catalytic converters off vehicles parked in his lot that same night. Wells says it’s possible the crimes may be connected, but it could be merely coincidence.

“My biggest worry is that they’re going to come back for more of ‘em. You know, there’s vehicles in this lot all the time,” says Wells who now has his security cameras rolling just in case the thieves return.

Michigan State Police are still searching for that stolen semi-trailer, describing it as a white Manac 53′ box trailer with Charger Logistics logos and an Ontario license plate T58 26Z.

Troopers say they have no information on any possible suspects. If you spot the trailer or if you have any information, you can contact Trooper Ben Lambrix of the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

