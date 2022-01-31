Up to 12″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s coming. The biggest snow storm of the season so far is expected to hit the area Wednesday and Thursday.

WHAT WE KNOW: Rain late Tuesday will switch to snowflakes during the Wednesday morning commute, with little signs of letting up over the following 36 hours. Snow totals during daylight hours Wednesday will range from a few inches south of US-6 (where that rain/snow switch happens later in the day) to 6-8″ closer to Toledo. Another 4-6″ will likely fall overnight into Thursday, with at least a few more inches on top of that through Thursday evening.

Thursday will also see winds ramp up between 30-40mph from the northeast, making blowing/drifting snow a hazard especially east of I-75 with near-blizzard conditions. Sleet and freezing rain may mix in with snow south of US-6, though this appears more likely in a band concentrated a bit closer to Columbus than Findlay.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW: While at least 12″ of snow appears likely across the board through Thursday evening, a narrower range still needs to be determined.

IS THIS A BLIZZARD? Blizzard criteria involves sustained wind (or frequent gusts) of 35mph or more for at least 3 hours, and falling/blowing snow leading to less than 1/4 mile visibility. Thursday’s northeast winds may briefly blizzard criteria east of I-75, though widespread blizzard conditions are not expected.

HISTORY: Last year’s February storm was good enough for #3 on our all-time snow event list, with the Blizzard of ‘78 curiously coming in at the #7 spot (50-60+ mph winds were the big factor for high snowdrifts then, but actual snowfall was 1 foot). If the current forecast holds, 12″ and up would give us another spot in the record books.

1) March 1st 1900…20.2″

2) Feb 22, 1912……..15.0″

3) Feb 16, 2021……..14.5″

4) Dec 2, 1974….…...13.9″

5) Jan 6, 2014…...…..13.0″

6) Feb 10, 2010……..12.1″

7) Jan 26, 1978……...12.0″

