Police investigate suspected child abuse at Fremont daycare

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother claims someone abused her one year old son while watching him at a home daycare center.

Janae Lawson says she picked her 1-year-old son up last week from the caregiver and his face was bruised with a bite mark. His mother wants to know what happened to him while he was at daycare.

“He had scratches all over his face,” Lawson said. “I took him home, took a sleeper off, and I noticed that they were bite marks on his arm. They were scratches on his chest and all over his neck.”

She took him to the hospital. Medical documents claim the child apparently suffered physical abuse. Fremont police are investigating to see what happened to the child.

“I’m very hurt and disappointed because I’ve had this babysitter for a few months now now and I just want answers,” Lawson said. “I just want to know what happened to my son. The bruises are still there and he’s probably going to have a scar on his face.”

13abc is not mentioning the name of the daycare because no charges have been filed in the case.

