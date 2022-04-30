Toledo car wash goes up in flames

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.

Crews started fighting the fire around 5 p.m. at the CARess Car Wash on the 1400 block of West Sylvania Avenue after receiving a 911 call from an anonymous number. Witnesses described seeing and smelling thick black smoke from several blocks away.

“It was blinding smoke you couldn’t even see it,” said witness Dave Thigpen.

Toledo Fire Battalion Chief, David Rodriguez, tells 13ABC that firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

“We’re perplexed on how the fire started,” said Rodriguez.

He adds that upon further investigation, they found a stolen car inside the car wash. No one was found in the car and no one was injured.

“It is foul play I mean obviously we don’t have anybody that can explain how the fire started,” Rodriguez said. “It was wind-driven, obviously, but how it started we don’t know yet.”

A car was seen charred inside the CARess Car Wash that went up in flames Saturday on West Sylvania Avenue in Toledo. (WTVG)

This is a developing story.

