Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

The Olympic bronze medalist facing resisting arrest charges for an incident in late July is demanding that those charges be dismissed.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Olympic bronze medalist facing resisting arrest charges for an incident in late July is demanding that those charges be dropped.

Jones released a video Tuesday with two attorneys, Sean Walton and N. John Bey, saying those charges should be dismissed.

“What happened wasn’t right and we want to make sure her reputation is protected,” Bey said. “So we’re going to give the city of Toledo one week to issue this dismissal, give this apology and allow our client’s reputation to be repaired.”

According to Bey, Jones awoke to police breaking down her door and entering her home. He says she simply asked for a badge number. Bey said Jones was assaulted and handcuffed and damaging her reputation.

13abc has requested body cam footage from the incident in question. Toledo Police said it could not be released at this time as there was an internal investigation underway.

