Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez, of the Dominican Republic, during their women's welterweight 69-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze medalist boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit, officers were trying to break up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.” The exact location of the incident was not listed.

That’s when TPD officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

She was released and is due back in court later this month. 13abc has reached out to Toledo Police for additional information related to the incident.

13abc’s I-Team went to the last-listed address for the Olympian for comment but no one answered.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The mayor honored with a key to the city and a parade last summer. She’s been an active member in community events in recent years.

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31, 2022.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Oshae Jones
Oshae Jones(WTVG)
Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter...
Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter weight 64-69kg semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

