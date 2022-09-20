Amber alert for missing Akron boy canceled; woman critically hurt in related shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old Akron boy with an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

Police say the boy is unharmed. He was returned to detectives sometime after 10 p.m. The circumstances of his return remain unclear.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired and a woman being shot, according to the Akron Police Department. Officers found the woman unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS treated the woman. Meanwhile, witnesses told officers that after the shooting, the boy’s father, 24-year-old Jose Castro, took the boy and fled in the vehicle.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed the father grab the child, get into the car and flee, police say.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition.

Warrants are issued for Castro’s arrest.

Police previously characterized him as “armed and dangerous.”

Castro is described as 5′9″ tall 132 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Castro fled the shooting scene in a 2016 silver Kia Soul with Ohio plate HLD 9706, according to the Amber Alert.

Jose Castro (Ohio Amber Alert)

