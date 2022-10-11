Birthday Club
Whitmer High School students speak out about Friday’s triple shooting

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students a Whitmer High School say Friday’s shooting outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium is an event that will never forget.

The game was supposed to be the biggest rivalry game of the year, but with about seven minutes left in the game shots were fired and chaos erupted. “I mean it was kind of scary seeing everybody running, talking about it’s a shooter. I didn’t know if it was outside the gamer out,” said A’Kavia Jones, a Whitmer student.

“I saw a blue charger and I kind of dipped,” said Whitmer student Aviana Schmidt.

Josette Davis said she didn’t know what was going on when everyone started running.

“It was kind of scary because knowing that everyone was running and how close I was to the shooting, and knowing that everyone was just panicking... It was just really scary because knowing that people can’t have fun at a football game without something going wrong,” Davis said.

Whitmer High School was open on Sunday with counselors on hand to assist anyone in need.

”Traumatic. Very traumatizing and I felt sad and angry for like the first two days after it happened,” said student Abigail Lee. “The people that were there we talked about it. That’s really about it.“

Students say it was hard to focus at school, because of the shooting. ”Everybody was talking about it, and I bet some people are having flashbacks of that night,” Davis said.

