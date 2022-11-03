Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.
Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.(Alexis Means)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex.

Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.

The fatal shooting happened at Birmingham Terrace apartments on Consaul Street near Front Street in 2021.

This story was recently featured in a 13abc Case Files. Watch the segment below.

A young couple pulled up to the Birmingham Terrace apartments and both were murdered. Police believe it was a setup.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery...
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

MCSO says the wallaby issue has been reported to the USDA.
MCSO: Exotic wallaby running free in Bedford Township
CSMM says with the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.
Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help
For Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW...
Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls
Another foggy morning and sunny afternoon, then we're eyeing rain and wind Saturday. Dan Smith...
11/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast