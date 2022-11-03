Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex.

Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.

The fatal shooting happened at Birmingham Terrace apartments on Consaul Street near Front Street in 2021.

This story was recently featured in a 13abc Case Files. Watch the segment below.

A young couple pulled up to the Birmingham Terrace apartments and both were murdered. Police believe it was a setup.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.