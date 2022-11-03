Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex.
Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
The fatal shooting happened at Birmingham Terrace apartments on Consaul Street near Front Street in 2021.
