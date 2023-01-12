Birthday Club
Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end.

This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide.

Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido is worried about the impact of inflations as she raises her three grandchildren.

“I go to different food banks here in Toledo and try to put what I can on for my grandkids to eat,” she said.

For people like Guerrido, who does not qualify for snap benefits, it’s a constant battle to keep food in the fridge.

“With the income I get, I’m not even eligible for it. I said, ‘well I have three kids in my home that I have to feed’ you know? They said no,” Guerrido said.

Due to the ineligibility or termination of financial assistance options local pantries and food banks are expecting an increase in customers.

Joyce Lavoy, the director of the Epiphany Lutheran Church Food Pantry, said they are already seeing an increase in people needing help.

“ I definitely think that will continue because of the way things are and because of their benefits and they’re struggling and they just don’t have ways to get food and purchase food and the prices are so high.”

