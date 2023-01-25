Birthday Club
TPD shoot and kill suspect overnight Wednesday

TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was shot and killed by Toledo police in the overnight hours Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, the call coming in around 12:30 AM on the 5700block of Hill Ave, near Rogers High School.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

