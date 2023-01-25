TPD shoot and kill suspect overnight Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was shot and killed by Toledo police in the overnight hours Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, the call coming in around 12:30 AM on the 5700block of Hill Ave, near Rogers High School.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

