Company acquires full ownership of bp-Husky Toledo Refinery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former bp-Husky Toledo Refinery has new ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. said it finalized its $370 million acquisition of bp’s 50% interest in the refinery Tuesday and now owns 100%, assuming operatorship. Cenovus and bp are entering a multi-year product supply agreement, the company said.

At last check, the refinery was still offline following the fire that killed two brothers last year.

A statement from Cenovus Tuesday said the company expects the refinery will ramp up to full rates by mid-second quarter, with the refinery having a throughput capacity of 160,000 barrels per day, including 90,000 barrels of heavy oil capacity per day. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

