Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Local women advance in Inked Magazine contest

By Sashem Brey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local women are in the running for a national contest, based on the art they wear on their bodies!

Erica Jimenez and Nicole Klahn went to the same high school years ago. They both got their first tattoos at the age of 18 - sparking a passion for body art which they have continued ever since.

Recently, they discovered they had both advanced to the quarterfinals for the “Inked Cover Girl” contest. The grand prize winner would score $25,000, as well as the cover and a two-page spread in Inked Magazine. That person would also get a free tattoo session with a celebrity artist, Ryan Ashley.

The contest also doubles as a fundraiser for MusiCares, a nonprofit that helps musicians in times of financial, personal or medical crisis. Each vote will mean a $1 donation to the nonprofit.

Both women would love to take the top prize, but even more than that, they want to raise awareness about the extensive body-art culture in Toledo, and how much it means to those who wear them with pride.

To cast a vote for Erica, click here https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/erica-jimenez

To cast a vote for Nicole, click here https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/nicole-klahn

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene

Latest News

Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Two local women are in the running for a national contest based on the art they wear on their...
Feel Good Friday: Local women advance in Inked Magazine contest
13abc's This is Home for March 24, 2023. Kristian Brown visits students at a local elementary...
This is Home: March 24, 2023
The Toledo studio teaches people everything from the art of juggling to how to hang on the...
Hittin’ the Town: Local business allows you to joins the circus without leaving town