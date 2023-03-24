Feel Good Friday: Local women advance in Inked Magazine contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local women are in the running for a national contest, based on the art they wear on their bodies!

Erica Jimenez and Nicole Klahn went to the same high school years ago. They both got their first tattoos at the age of 18 - sparking a passion for body art which they have continued ever since.

Recently, they discovered they had both advanced to the quarterfinals for the “Inked Cover Girl” contest. The grand prize winner would score $25,000, as well as the cover and a two-page spread in Inked Magazine. That person would also get a free tattoo session with a celebrity artist, Ryan Ashley.

The contest also doubles as a fundraiser for MusiCares, a nonprofit that helps musicians in times of financial, personal or medical crisis. Each vote will mean a $1 donation to the nonprofit.

Both women would love to take the top prize, but even more than that, they want to raise awareness about the extensive body-art culture in Toledo, and how much it means to those who wear them with pride.

To cast a vote for Erica, click here https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/erica-jimenez

To cast a vote for Nicole, click here https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/nicole-klahn

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.