Toledo’s airport to receive millions for improvements

The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is set to receive millions in federal funding for improvements.
The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is set to receive millions in federal funding for improvements.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is set to receive millions in federal funding for improvements.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $4.6 million to the airport through the Airport Improvement Program, Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office announced on Friday. The money will be used to reconfigure the existing taxiway, rehabilitate the apron, and improve airport drainage and erosion control.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said in a statement. “These investments will enhance safety and operations at Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express Airport and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

