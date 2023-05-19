Toledo’s airport to receive millions for improvements

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is set to receive millions in federal funding for improvements.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $4.6 million to the airport through the Airport Improvement Program, Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office announced on Friday. The money will be used to reconfigure the existing taxiway, rehabilitate the apron, and improve airport drainage and erosion control.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said in a statement. “These investments will enhance safety and operations at Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express Airport and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.