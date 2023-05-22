Birthday Club
Classic car auction to support veterans and honor a Toledo radio legend

(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A classic car auction, held in honor of the late Gary Shores, raises proceeds to help house homeless veterans.

Gary Shores, best known for hosting the popular morning show “Shores and Steele,” bid farewell to K100 listeners in 2019 after serving over 40 years as an on-air radio personality. Despite his passing earlier this year, those who were close to Shores are upholding his legacy by continuing to advocate for the causes he was passionate about.

Dave White Chevy Executive Manager Joe Mehling considered Shores a close friend. Upon Shores passing, Mehling had the dealership purchase three classic cars from the collection in Shore’s estate. These vehicles will now be one more way that Shore’s will help to support those in need, according to the dealership.

Mehling says nobody had more respect for veterans than Shores and believes he would appreciate an auction of the cars to donate profits to Veterans Matter, a non-profit in Toledo. According to Veterans Matter, through a partnership with the VA, donations will provide rental deposits for the VA to permanently house homeless veterans.

The three cars that will be auctioned are a 1966 Corvette, a 1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible and a 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass 4-2-2. Each of them has been appraised by an independent firm and all of their details are here.

The auction will run from Thursday, May 25th through Tuesday, May 31st, and take place on Proxibid.

The vehicles will also be on display in the Dave White Chevrolet Pre-Owned Showroom in Sylvania for those looking to view them in person.

