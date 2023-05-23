Clarios workers reject tentative labor deal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Union workers at the Clarios battery facility in Holland have turned down a tentative deal with the company that was put together over the weekend, a union representative tells 13abc.

A UAW representative said the union’s goal right now is to understand what the workers want so they can go back to the company. They have not yet set a date for further meetings with Clarios.

The union said more than 500 members remain on strike and employees tell 13abc they will stay on the picket lines 24/7 until they get the contract they want.

A Clarios spokesperson told 13abc last week the plant is still operating and it has brough in temporary workers and Clarios employees from other facilities. They also said he company’s other facilities have assumed work done in Toledo and are also producing batteries.

